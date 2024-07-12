Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $220.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $187.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.76. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $118.68 and a 12 month high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,488 shares of company stock worth $25,217,405. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $5,980,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,879,000 after acquiring an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 21.9% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $331,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

