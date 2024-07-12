Analysts Offer Predictions for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report issued on Tuesday, July 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $78.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.38. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $84.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

