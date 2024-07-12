Anne F. Choate Sells 1,481 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) EVP Anne F. Choate sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total transaction of $198,291.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,663.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ICF International Stock Up 1.2 %

ICFI stock opened at $131.00 on Friday. ICF International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.41.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $494.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.42%. ICF International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. ICF International’s payout ratio is presently 11.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ICF International in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in ICF International by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in ICF International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICFI shares. William Blair upgraded shares of ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.50.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

