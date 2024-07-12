Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 373,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.06% of Antero Resources worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 84.7% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,219 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 19,820 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 354,763 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Antero Resources by 15,734.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 732,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 727,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $336,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,355,654.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 300,000 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total transaction of $10,269,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,162,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,039,250.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AR stock opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.40 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.52. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $36.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.08.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

