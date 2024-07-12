APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,622 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in APi Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 298.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 74,503 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth approximately $8,135,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in APi Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $37.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.57. APi Group Co. has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,888,866.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

