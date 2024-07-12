Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) rose 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.89. Approximately 3,192,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 4,273,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

APLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.40). Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 61.84% and a negative return on equity of 75.46%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 380.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Digital by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 250,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

