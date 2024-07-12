Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Position Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 323.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.22 on Friday. Ares Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

