Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Amy M. Rothstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ARLO opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arlo Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARLO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARLO

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.