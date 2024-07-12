Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Director Amy M. Rothstein Sells 15,000 Shares

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) Director Amy M. Rothstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $222,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,724.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NYSE:ARLO opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -92.33 and a beta of 1.83. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.77 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36.
Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $124.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.06 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $13.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.
Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.
