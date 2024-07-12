Aron R. English Purchases 39,248 Shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aron R. English acquired 39,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $186,428.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,286,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,110,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Culp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $5.99.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.76 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Culp, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Culp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Culp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Culp by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,010,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

About Culp

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

