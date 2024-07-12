ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Holdings Trimmed by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,553,000 after acquiring an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,524,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,345,000 after acquiring an additional 400,746 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after acquiring an additional 112,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,178,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.5 %

ASX stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.