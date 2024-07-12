ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading Up 1.5%

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,077.51 and last traded at $1,076.12. Approximately 227,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,115,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,059.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,083.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $419.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $996.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $926.74.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ASML by 8.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 572,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46,258 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,014,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

