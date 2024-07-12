Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 845.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Assicurazioni Generali Stock Down 0.2 %
Assicurazioni Generali stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.03. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
