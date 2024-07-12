Avalanche Price Reaches $25.05 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion and approximately $266.02 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.05 or 0.00043766 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000666 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,751,585 coins and its circulating supply is 394,405,215 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

