Avidbank (OTC:AVBH) Research Coverage Started at Janney Montgomery Scott

Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s current price.

Get Avidbank alerts:

Avidbank Price Performance

Shares of OTC AVBH opened at $19.20 on Friday. Avidbank has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Avidbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Avidbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.