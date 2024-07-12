AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQ) Short Interest Up 104.3% in June

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLQGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,921,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of TSLQ opened at $25.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.28. AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

AXS Tesla Bear Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS TSLA Bear Daily ETF (TSLQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLQ was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

