AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CAO Tiffany Moseley Purchases 420 Shares

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CAO Tiffany Moseley bought 420 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.94 per share, with a total value of $15,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,098.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AZZ Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. AZZ Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $413.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

AZZ has been the subject of several research reports. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on AZZ in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AZZ in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ during the first quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 253.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

