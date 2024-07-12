AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) CFO Jason Crawford Acquires 622 Shares of Stock

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) CFO Jason Crawford bought 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.17 per share, for a total transaction of $21,253.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,632 shares in the company, valued at $260,785.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. AZZ Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AZZ Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AZZ by 10.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 69.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 4.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 67.6% in the first quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 21,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 8,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth $250,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a research report on Friday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Noble Financial raised AZZ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

