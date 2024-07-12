AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

AZZ Stock Up 6.1 %

NYSE AZZ opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60. AZZ has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $86.94.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AZZ will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Noble Financial upgraded AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZZ has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

