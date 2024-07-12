Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. ASB Consultores LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 65.7% in the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $41.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

