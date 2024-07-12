Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BK opened at $61.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BK. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total value of $2,967,361.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Senthilkumar Santhanakrishnan sold 15,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $901,818.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 144,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,343,165.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,928 shares of company stock worth $6,475,216 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

