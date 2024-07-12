Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.
NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 26.01%.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
