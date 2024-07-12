Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVNGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

Bank7 Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $307.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $33.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its 200 day moving average is $28.12.

Bank7 Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank7 news, VP Henry Litchfield sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $67,837.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,429.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of Bank7 stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock valued at $339,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BSVN

Bank7 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.