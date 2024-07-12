Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.
Bank7 Price Performance
Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $33.29.
Bank7 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.
Insider Transactions at Bank7
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.
View Our Latest Analysis on Bank7
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank7
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Consumer Staple Stock’s Q2 Earnings: Key Surprises and Challenges
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.