Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $33.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,783,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Patrick Gray acquired 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,125. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,049 shares of company stock worth $339,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.01% of the company's stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

