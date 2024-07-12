Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Buys $418,800.00 in Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Free Report) Director William C. Martin purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,738.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education Trading Up 16.2 %

NYSE:BNED opened at $8.27 on Friday. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $226.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 76,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.14% of Barnes & Noble Education at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BNED. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barnes & Noble Education

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.