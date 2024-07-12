BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Free Report) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($26.90) to GBX 2,000 ($25.62) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
BHP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($34.58) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,353.75 ($30.15).
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
