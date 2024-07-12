BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $201,232,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $906,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 865,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,881,000 after acquiring an additional 599,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4,385.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 382,646 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $49.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $52.65. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

