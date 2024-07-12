BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 185,532 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 84.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 405,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,532 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.65% of Evolus worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 246,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,821.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,006,191.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,890,869.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vikram Malik sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,895 shares of company stock worth $2,384,720. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOLS has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Evolus Price Performance

EOLS opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $15.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market cap of $731.17 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Further Reading

