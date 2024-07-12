BNP Paribas Financial Markets Buys 6,317 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,317 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Futu were worth $5,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $11,472,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 889.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 197,683 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth about $8,933,000. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Futu by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 597,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after purchasing an additional 112,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Futu by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after purchasing an additional 109,499 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $68.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.94. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $81.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $331.27 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.37.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

