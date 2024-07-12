BNP Paribas Financial Markets Lowers Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 79.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 331,840 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 127.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 242,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 135,775 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,716,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,243,000 after acquiring an additional 101,948 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,017,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,207,000 after acquiring an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,388,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total transaction of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

SS&C Technologies Trading Up 2.3 %

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $62.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.38.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

