BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.30% of Twist Bioscience worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 354.0% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Banyai sold 798 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $29,629.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,188 shares in the company, valued at $12,816,830.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 910 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $33,788.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,397,803.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock worth $827,162 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.20. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

