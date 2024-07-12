BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in TriNet Group were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,650,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 253.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 144,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 103,330 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 897,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,681,000 after acquiring an additional 89,797 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,777,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TriNet Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 812,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,690,000 after purchasing an additional 37,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,252.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 1,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $193,682.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,252.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total value of $37,882.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,167.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $132.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on TriNet Group

TriNet Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE TNET opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.33. TriNet Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.80 and a twelve month high of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.19.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.36). TriNet Group had a return on equity of 124.38% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.41 million. Research analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

About TriNet Group

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.