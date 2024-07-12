Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Lowered to $344.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $344.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAM. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Boston Beer from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boston Beer

Boston Beer Price Performance

NYSE:SAM opened at $288.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average of $310.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Boston Beer has a 1-year low of $254.40 and a 1-year high of $395.52.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $426.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Boston Beer

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,425,000 after buying an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 142,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,080,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,086,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after buying an additional 13,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.