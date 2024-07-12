Bruce Rogers Sells 20,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Morphic Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
