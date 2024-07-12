Bruce Rogers Sells 20,000 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) President Bruce Rogers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $1,115,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,361,972.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MORF stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 1.50. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.14.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. Analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Morphic by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,591,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,617 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Morphic by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,421,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Morphic by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,523,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,831,000 after purchasing an additional 300,958 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Morphic by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,213,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,904,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,107,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,281,000 after purchasing an additional 200,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Morphic in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.60.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

