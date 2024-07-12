Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Stock Price Up 10%

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares rose 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 3,404,187 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,709,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £10.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.13.

About Bushveld Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bushveld Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bushveld Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.