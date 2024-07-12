CAB Payments (LON:CABP) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CAB Payments Stock Performance

LON CABP opened at GBX 126 ($1.61) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £320.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,260.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 141.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.24. CAB Payments has a one year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.59) and a one year high of GBX 314.73 ($4.03).

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

