Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target to $84.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $137.00 to $84.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

HELE opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $143.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 374.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 153.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $218,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

