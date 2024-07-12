Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $119.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Canadian National Railway

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

