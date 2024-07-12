CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Down 6.1%

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.34 ($0.00). 223,337,781 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 138,380,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.36 ($0.00).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.83, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.77 million, a P/E ratio of -36.70 and a beta of 2.28.

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

