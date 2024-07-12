CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG opened at $25.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.57. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.29 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,971,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 518,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,994 shares of company stock worth $1,831,470. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CarGurus

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

