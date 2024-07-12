Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 731.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,839 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at $241,239,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

