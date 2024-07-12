Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Cibc World Mkts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on CG. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.29.
Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$412.37 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, with a total value of C$100,330.65. Insiders purchased a total of 11,012 shares of company stock valued at $105,101 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.
