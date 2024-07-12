Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Up 1.4 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $3.70 on Wednesday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $111.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

