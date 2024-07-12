Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on CHMI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $5.50) on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $2,516,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.
