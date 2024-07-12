Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $867,599,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Citigroup by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,756,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,805,000 after buying an additional 4,620,867 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $2,109,120,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 16,113,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 873.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Shares of C stock opened at $65.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.80. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

