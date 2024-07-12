Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target Cut to $130.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.59% from the stock’s previous close.

CLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.67.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $134.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.23. Clorox has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,738,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,904,000 after buying an additional 30,902 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $4,356,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

