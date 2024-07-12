Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 153.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,467 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Cognex were worth $5,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth about $11,454,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Cognex by 38.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,855 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,978 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cognex by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,202,000 after purchasing an additional 262,003 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,417,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,295,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after buying an additional 61,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.54.

Cognex stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.29 and a beta of 1.42. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $59.51.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.14 million. Cognex had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

