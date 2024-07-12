Collective Mining Ltd. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (CVE:CNL)

Get Collective Mining alerts:

Collective Mining Ltd. (CVE:CNL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Collective Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Collective Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Collective Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

Collective Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

CVE CNL opened at C$6.25 on Friday. Collective Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.90 and a 52-week high of C$7.05.

