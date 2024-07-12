Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $3,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 21,786.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,875,000 after buying an additional 164,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Comerica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $55.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 13.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.46%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

