Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 153 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $569,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $4,522,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the third quarter worth about $1,009,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 169,389 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.21.

UHS stock opened at $183.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $194.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.22.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.56. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

