Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $528,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,144 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,106,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,222,000 after buying an additional 216,525 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after buying an additional 96,629 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,188,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $97.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

