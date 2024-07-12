Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Makes New $617,000 Investment in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.25% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 59.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SFLR stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $31.71.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.