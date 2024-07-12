Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases Shares of 13,599 Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (NYSEARCA:IGPT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGPT. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF in the first quarter worth $463,000.

Shares of IGPT stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.52 million, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.71.

The Invesco AI and Next Gen Software ETF (IGPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an index of securities that derive more than 50% of their revenue to the future media industry. These components may be from any market-cap, and from any geography.

